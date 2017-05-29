× Lancaster man faces additional charges resulting from traffic stop

LITITZ, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A Lancaster City man faces over a half dozen additional charges stemming from a traffic stop on May 15, at around 7:25 p.m. in the 100 block of North Liberty Street in Lititz Borough. 47-year-old Lewis Jones was stopped after a borough police noticed the registration plate and the vehicle Jones was driving did not match.

Officers also noticed that the plate was partially covered with tape to hide that the registration was a truck registration. Officers, with the assistance of the Pa State Police Vehicle Fraud Investigation Unit, investigated the ownership of the vehicle and on May 25 filed the following charges against Jones:

Altered -Forged or Counterfeit Documents and Plates, Fraudulent Use or Removal of Registration Plate, Unauthorized Transfer or Use of Registration, Driving While Operating Privilege Is Suspended or Revoked, Registration and Certificate of Title Required (Driving Unregistered Vehicle Prohibited), Certificate of Title Required, Transfer of Ownership of Vehicle (Duty of Transferee), and Operation of Vehicle Without Official Certificate of Inspection.

Jones, who lives on the 1st block of North Lime Street in Lancaster, will be issued a summons to appear in court.