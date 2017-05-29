Morning fog, a few showers then afternoon showers and possible thunderstorms

SHOWER CHANCES THEN DRIER

This evening is dry and quite pleasant with partial clearing. Temperatures fall out of the 70s into the 60s then drop the 50s by morning under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Because of the partial clearing of the skies, patchy areas of fog may develop

and lower visibility at times. A few morning showers are possible too. During the afternoon, watch for a few showers and possible thunderstorms to bubble up. The Storm Prediction

Center has placed parts of the area in a Marginal or Low risk for Severe storms. Damaging winds and hail are the main concerns. Highs climb to the lower and middle 70s. Wednesday, while much lower, another threat for afternoon

showers and thunderstorms will want you to keep the umbrella handy. It is a warmer day in the upper 70s. High pressure builds in to bring drier more pleasant weather Thursday. Highs fall back to the lower and middle 70s under plenty of sunshine. We begin with sunshine for Friday. It is dry too. Readings make a run for 80 degrees before a few showers and thunderstorms sneak in towards evening. Showers may linger into early Saturday.

COOLING TREND OVER WEEKEND

We begin the weekend with a few showers as a front slowly sags south. High-pressure building in from the north helps to brighten the skies, which helps to warm temperatures into the middle 70s. While sunshine continues for Sunday, temperatures trend a tad cooler into the lower 70s. Upper-level system hangs over the northeast keeping a bit more cloud cover around for Monday. Highs only manage the upper 60s to lower 70s. A slight chance for showers begins the week too.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist