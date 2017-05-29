× Police: Enola man taped woman’s mouth shut restricting her breathing

ENOLA, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — An Enola man charged over the weekend in a domestic dispute is accused of taping a woman’s mouth shut.

The incident happened on April 23 at 10:15 pm at a residence in the 100 block of George Street, Enola. East Pennsboro Police found that Mark Mealey, 50, of that address, did strike a female, who also lived at the residence in the face, taped her mouth shut restricting breathing and possibly broke her wrist.

Charges against Mealey include Simple Assault, Unlawful Restraint, Strangulation, and Harassment.