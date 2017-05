× Police investigating stabbing in Ephrata

EPHRATA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– One person is injured following a late Sunday night stabbing.

Police say the incident occurred just after 10:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Opal Street.

When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

EMS rushed the victim to the hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.

As of this morning, police are questioning a person of interest.