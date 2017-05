× Police seek to identify suspect in theft at produce stand

AIRVILLE, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An unidentified woman apparently helped herself to $150 worth of plants over the weekend. It happened at Penny’s Produce Plants and More in the 3900 block of Delta Road in Airville on Sunday, May 28.

The owners were at church at the time of the theft, but security cameras captured an image of the suspect in a grey colored sedan.

Pennslvania State Police are investigating.