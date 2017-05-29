Remembering to not forget the meaning of Memorial Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- Monday's York County wreath laying ceremony serves as a reminder that Memorial Day is not just another day off from work, or a time to have a barbecue.

It's also not a holiday to wish someone a happy Memorial Day.

For Gold Star mother Maureen Fromm, York County's wreath laying ceremony serves as a reminder for all of us to not forget the true meaning of Memorial Day.

"My son was with the 101st Airborne and he was killed in a training accident at Ft. Benning, 28 years ago," Fromm said.

Sgt. Robert Bush said "I don't think they respect the day enough, for the people who gave their lives for the country."

Memorial Day is a day to pay tribute to those who lost their lives serving our country, and thank veterans such as Sgt. Bush for his service during World War II.

"Two years in the states, and the rest of the term, three-year term, three-and-a-half overseas in France, and the Netherlands, and inside Germany," Bush said.

"I had a father who was on a submarine during World War II, and then I have three sons military. My oldest one was the son that we lost, he was with the 101st Airborne," Fromm said.

Recognizing those who died in the line of duty also means it's not a time to wish someone a happy Memorial Day.

"You certainly can't say happy Memorial Day, but have a thoughtful, meaningful, stop and remember and give thanks," Fromm said.

Rep. Scott Perry said "we are happy to celebrate our freedoms. This day is to memorialize those who paid for that freedom that we have, and that's the most important part is to remember."

"We all enjoy those freedoms. It comes at a very, very dear cost, the highest cost imaginable. That's the importance of the day," Perry added.

At the York County Memorial Day ceremony, many appreciate that those who lost their lives haven't been forgotten.

"Being part of the Gold Stars, all these mothers who all lost a son or in a couple cases a daughter, and the camaraderie I think helps," Fromm said.

"I think it's a wonderful thing that they honor the veterans that passed ahead of us," Bush said.