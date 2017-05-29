Suspect threatens clerk with peppery spray during robbery in Susquehanna Township

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Police in Dauphin County are searching for a robbery suspect who threatened a store clerk with peppery spray on Monday morning.

It happened at the Sunoco located along the 4400 block of North Front Street in Susquehanna Township around 9 a.m.

According to police reports, an unidentified male suspect threatened the store clerk with pepper spray before stealing money from the cash register.

The suspect is described as a thin, light skinned black male in his mid-20s. He was wearing dark/black nylon type pants, a black rain jacket, sneakers (possibly high top converse or “Chuck Taylor” type) and a baseball hat.

Police say the suspect was seen riding a gray mountain bike prior to the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Lee Tarasi at ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com or call 717-909-9259.