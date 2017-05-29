× Tamaqua man arrested after blasting techno music, firing gun to counteract ‘noisy’ Memorial Day gathering

WALKER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa.– A Tamaqua man is facing charges after blaring techno music and firing a handgun into his property in an attempt to counteract what he claimed to be a very disturbing Memorial Day gathering.

Elmont Bronzini, 58, is facing reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness charges for the incident.

On Sunday, May 27 at approximately 7:00 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Valley Road for a reported disturbance.

Bronzini told police that his next door neighbors were having a small gathering of family and friends at their residence, including several young children. Bronzini complained to his neighbors that their pool was “causing so much noise and vibration that his residence shakes” and that he had been unable to sleep for three days.

However, State Police were unable to hear or feel any noises from the pool and left the area.

Soon after police left, Bronzini began blaring techno music in his home before opening his back door and firing his 9mm Ruger handgun into a hill and rocks just beside of the neighbors’ residence where the gathering was taking place.

Police returned to the scene and placed Bronzini under arrest before being remanded to Schuylkill County Prison.