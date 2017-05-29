× York man shot, crashes vehicle into home Sunday evening

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an incident from Sunday night in which a driver was shot and crashed a vehicle into a home.

On May 28 at approximately 9:30 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of E. Princess Street for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a residence.

Upon arrival, police found that the driver of the vehicle, Edwin Pacheco-Ruiz, 29, had been shot.

Pacheco-Ruiz was shot at least three times in the leg, torso, and neck area.

He was transported to York Hospital where he is listed in guarded condition.

If anyone has any information relating to this incident they are encouraged to call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or download the York City PD App.