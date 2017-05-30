× Dauphin County to host town hall meeting on heroin, opioid epidemic at Middletown High School

MIDDLETOWN, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Dauphin County Commissioners and the county’s Drug and Alcohol Services Department will hold a public forum to share information about prevention and treatment in regards to the heroin and prescription opioid epidemic.

The town hall meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30 in the cafeteria of the Middletown Area High School, 1155 N. Union St., Middletown. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

“No neighborhood is immune to this epidemic,” said Commissioner George P. Hartwick, III. “In fact, drug overdose caused more deaths last year than car accidents in Dauphin County. We’re holding these public forums to prevent overdose deaths as well as to get help for those struggling with addiction.”

Overdose deaths in Dauphin County rose 23 percent last year, and heroin-related deaths have more than tripled since 2010.

“One of the best ways to prevent drug abuse is through education,” said Chairman Jeff Haste. “We are doing everything we can to raise awareness about the danger of abusing opioids.”

The agenda will include addiction and recovery experts, perspectives from individuals and families impacted by the disease of addiction, law enforcement and coroner’s office personnel, information on how to access treatment, prevention and recovery support services as well as naloxone access and training.

“Almost every day, our 911 center dispatchers answer frantic calls for help involving a drug overdose,” said Commissioner Mike Pries. “We hope by talking openly and honestly about the overdose crisis that we can save lives.”

If you have questions about the town hall meetings, or need treatment for you or someone you know, contact Dauphin County Drug & Alcohol Services at 717-635-2254 or drugsandalcohol@dauphinc.org.