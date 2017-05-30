× Harrisburg man facing charges after assaulting, trying to strangle girlfriend

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police have arrested a Harrisburg man that is accused of attempting to strangle his girlfriend.

Tametrius Clark, 21, is facing aggravated assault and strangulation charges for his role in the incident.

On May 28 at approximately 12:30 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of Pine Street for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Officers met with the victim who advised that she got into a verbal altercation that turned physical with Clark.

Clark started to punch and slap the victim in the face before throwing objects at her.

At one point during the altercation, Clark pinned the victim against the wall and started to strangle her.

The victim said that the strangulation lasted approximately 5 seconds, and that Clark used enough force to make her gasp for air.

The victims injuries showed swelling to the left side of her face and petechial hemorrhaging in the left eye.

Now, Clark is facing charges.