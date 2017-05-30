× Harrisburg woman facing charges after slashing woman in knife fight

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg woman is facing charges after slashing another woman in a knife fight.

Breeana Lugaro, 21, is facing aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and endangering the welfare of a child charges.

On May 27 at approximately 8 p.m., police responded to 2000 block of Market Street for a report of a knife fight.

Upon arrival, officers met with the suspect in front of the residence.

She told police that Lugaro and the victim have had problems due to male that they were both involved with.

Lugaro approached the victim with a knife in her hand and then lunged at the victim, slashing her several times across her hands and face.

The action occurred while the victim’s 2-year-old son was seated next to her.

Now, Lugaro will face charges.