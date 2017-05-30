× Police identify bicyclist who was struck and killed on Harrisburg’s State Street Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg City Police released the identity of the bicyclist who was struck and killed on the State Street Bridge last week. The victim was 25-year-old Donald Welsh, of Harrisburg.

Police responding to a reported crash at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, found Welsh, bleeding heavily, on the center concrete median of bridge. He had been riding a bicycle, which had no reflectors, in the left lane of the bridge. The driver of one vehicle narrowly avoided hitting him, but he was struck by a second vehicle. Welsh was ejected from the bike, and landed on the windshield of the vehicle, then rolled off onto the pavement. He later died from his injuries at Harrisburg Hospital.

The drivers of both vehicles stopped and cooperated with police investigating the crash.

Toxicology reports for Welsh are still pending and there are no charges against the driver at this time.