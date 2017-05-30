× Police investigate report of shots fired; find prowler lying in driveway

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — At approximately 2:57 a.m. this morning, North Lebanon Police responded to a report of gunshots fired in the area of 2000 Weavertown Road. Shortly after the initial dispatch, officers were told that the resident at 1995 Weavertown Road was reporting that someone had forcibly entered the rear door to her residence and could be heard in the kitchen of the home. Officers arrived in the area and found Edward Batista, a 33 year old male from Lebanon, lying in the driveway at 2000 Weavertown Road, which is across the street from 1995 Weavertown Road. He was taken into custody, and admitted that he had entered the residence at 1995 Weavertown Road.

During the investigation, officers also found that Garage #4 at 2000 Weavertown Road had been forcibly entered and items belonging to Batista and another person were found inside. It was also discovered that Batista had been in the yards around the residences at 1995 and 2000 Weavertown Road.

Batista was charged with 2 counts of Criminal Trespass and 1 count of Loitering and Prowling at Night, and was transported to Lebanon County Central Booking, where he is currently awaiting arraignment.

The investigation into the reports of gun shots is continuing. Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to contact the North Lebanon Police at 717-273-8141 or Lebanon County Communications at 717-272-2054.