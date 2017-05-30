× Shooting victim dies, York man charged with homicide

YORK, Pa. — York City Police report that the 29 year old victim in a shooting on Sunday night, May 28th has died. Edwin Pacheco-Ruiz was pronounced dead at York Hospital today as a result of his wounds.

The charges against the man suspected of shooting Pacheco-Ruiz, 30-year-old Willie Peterson, III will be amended to replace Attempted Homicide with Criminal Homicide.

Peterson remains at large. Anyone with information relating to his whereabouts or any other information about the case is encouraged to call the York City Police Department at (717) 846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or download the York City PD app.

Instructions for using text tip line: