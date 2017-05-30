Shower and thunderstorm chances continue on Tuesday

T’STORMS CHANCES: Unsettled conditions are expected to continue through the middle of the week as our next system slowly drifts through the region. It’s a dreary, drizzly, and even foggy start to the region. There isn’t much improvement through the rest of the day. Showers and thunderstorms develop, and move through from west to east during the afternoon. There’s the potential for a strong to severe storm if some sunshine breaks through, with damaging winds as the primary threat. Otherwise, temperatures reach the upper 60s to middle 70s. There’s still the chance for a few showers and rumbles through the night. Lows fall into the 60s. The chance for a few showers and thunderstorms returns on Wednesday. Expect readings in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees during the afternoon.

BRIEF BREAK: Some dry time works into the forecast Thursday and a good chunk of Friday. In fact, it’s a return to plentiful sunshine on Thursday. It’s a quiet and cooler day. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Friday is dry to start, but clouds increase ahead of the next system. Some late day and evening showers and thunderstorms are possible. Expect temperatures to warm, and the humidity to be higher. Highs are near the 80 degree mark.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Shower and thunderstorms chances are expected to last through the weekend. The best chance for lingering showers and perhaps a thunderstorm comes Saturday. Temperatures are in the 70s. Some sunshine and drier conditions could sneak in for Sunday, with highs remaining in the 70s. It’s a brief break, because rain chances return Monday. Temperatures are only in the lower 70s.

Have a great Tuesday!