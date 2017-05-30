× State Police: 9 deaths, 178 injured in traffic crashes during four day Memorial Day Holiday

HARRISBURG, Pa -– Pennsylvania State Troopers investigated a total of 757 traffic crashes during the four-day Memorial Day holiday driving period, from May 26 through May 29, 2017.

The crashes resulted in 178 injuries and nine fatalities. Alcohol was a factor in 61 of the crashes, including one fatal collision.

Troopers made 550 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 13,916 speeding citations over the long holiday weekend. State police also cited 1,256 individuals for not wearing seat belts and issued citations to 198 motorists for not securing children in safety seats.

During last year’s four-day Memorial Day holiday driving period, six people died and 282 others were injured in 839 crashes to which state troopers responded. These statistics cover only those crashes investigated by state police and do not include statistics on incidents to which other law-enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania responded.

CRASH DATA Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2016 839 6 6 282 79 3 2017 757 9 9 178 61 1 ENFORCEMENT DATA DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2016 475 13,935 289 1,222 13,228 2017 550 13,916 198 1,256 13,703

In addition to the work of enforcing traffic laws, troopers remain proactive in educating the public on traffic safety and applicable laws. In 2016, state police members conducted more than 1,500 driver education presentations. These presentations are conducted at no cost for schools, community groups, and businesses. To arrange a presentation, contact your local state police barracks or visit www.psp.pa.gov.