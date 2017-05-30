Sunshine returns but so does the threat for afternoon thunderstorms Wednesday.

FROM STORMS TO SUNSHINE THURSDAY

This evening’s storm threat ends by around 8pm. The skies partially clear, which will lead to patchy fog and haze by morning. Lows are mild in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday, another threat for afternoon showers and thunderstorms will want you to keep the umbrella handy. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire area under a Marginal Risk or low risk for severe thunderstorms to develop. The main threats are damaging winds and hail. It is a warmer day in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The best day of the week is Thursday as high pressure builds in to bring drier more pleasant weather. Highs fall back to the lower and middle 70s under plenty of sunshine. We begin with sunshine for Friday. It is dry too. Readings make a run for 80 degrees before a few showers and thunderstorms sneak in towards evening. Showers may linger into early Saturday.

COOLING TREND OVER WEEKEND

We begin the weekend with a few showers as a front slowly sags south. High pressure building in from the north helps to brighten the skies, which helps to warm temperatures into the middle 70s. While sunshine continues for Sunday, temperatures trend a tad cooler into the lower 70s. Upper level system hangs over the northeast keeping a bit more cloud cover around for Monday. Highs only manage the upper 60s to lower 70s. A slight chance for showers begins the week too.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather team!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist