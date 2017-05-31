× 17-year-old shot in Swatara Township after dispute over Facebook post

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–A woman is facing charges after a 17-year-old boy was shot in Dauphin County on Tuesday evening because of a dispute over a Facebook post.

Damaris Vidot, 30, is charged with criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Highland Street in Swatara Township around 6:15 p.m. for a reported shooting. Investigators say Vidot shot the teen,who police only identified by his initials “J.M”, outside her home following a dispute. The teen was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with a severed spinal cord and is listed in critical condition, according to the criminal complaint.

Vidot told police the dispute started earlier on Tuesday on social media after her niece posted something nasty about her mother, according to court documents. During the exchange, Vidot said her niece asked for her address. After providing her niece with the information, Vidot said she didn’t want to fight but offered to talk with her niece if she wanted to come over.

Vidot said the next thing she knew, she was sitting in her garage with her husband when a group of five people came towards her property. Vidot told police the group began screaming obscenities so she went onto her porch, pulled out a gun told them to get off her property, according to court documents.

Vidot claimed J.M. reached into his pocket and said, “yeah I got one of them too, we can do this,” according to the criminal complaint.

She told police that when she turned around J.M. was behind her and went to grab her. She claimed the gun went off when she went to push J.M. and everyone ran, according to court documents.

A neighbor who witnessed the shooting told police that J.M. and Vidot were three feet apart and the boy’s hands were down at his sides when Vidot shot him, according to the criminal complaint.

Vidot was arrested and taken to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $500,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 12.