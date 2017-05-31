3 charged with selling drugs to undercover officers in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa.–Three men are facing charges after selling drugs to undercover police officers in Lebanon City, according to the Lebanon County District Attorney’s office.

Two arrests were made on May 26. Luis E. Alicea-Bayron, 35, and Ricardo Santiago, 39, both of Lebanon, are each charged delivery of crack cocaine and criminal use of a communication facility. Santiago is also charged with person not to possess a firearm after police say he was convicted on drug charges in Rhode Island.

Investigators say Santiago sold crack cocaine to on two separate occasions to undercover officers on February 3 and on May 19. Alicea-Bayron is accused of selling crack cocaine to an undercover officer on February 11.

Police searched their apartment along the 400 block of North 7th Street and found drug paraphernalia and two guns, one of which was concealed above the ceiling tiles in the bathroom. Both men were arrested and taken to Lebanon County Correctional Facility with Santiago’s bail set at $250,000 and Alicea-Bayron’s bail set at $150,000.

In a separate case–Michael A. McGrath, 26, is charged with delivery and possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a designer drug, possession of synthetic marijuana and false identification to law enforcement.

Authorities say McGrath sold cocaine to an undercover police officer on May 20 in the area of the 900 block of Mifflin Street. When Drug Task Force members made contact with McGrath, investigators say he provided a false identification. Officers searched McGrath and recovered a packet of synthetic marijuana.

Investigators say McGrath refused to be fingerprinted and photographed.

He was arrested and taken to Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $150,000 bail.