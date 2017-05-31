Deadline to apply for Tax Amnesty Program is June 19th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- There are only a few weeks left for Pennsylvania taxpayers to apply for the tax amnesty program and pay what they owe. The deadline for the program is midnight on June 19th.

The tax amnesty program gives taxpayers who pay their past-due state taxes an opportunity to waive all penalties and half of the interest.

It applies to more than 30 taxes, including personal income tax and corporate net income tax.

State officials remind delinquent taxpayers that once the deadline passes, a five percent penalty will be added to what remains owed.

For more information on how to apply for the tax amnesty program, visit www.backtax.pa.gov or call 844-PA-STATE-TAX (1-844-727-8283).