× Lancaster man driving stolen Jeep charged in weekend hit and run crash

LANCASTER, Pa. — An 18 year old Lancaster man is jailed following a weekend crash in a stolen vehicle. On Saturday, May 27, at about 3:07 p.m. two city police officers were on a reported call on the 300 block S. Ann Street when they heard the sound of a vehicle crash just south of their location. The officers saw a vehicle fleeing the scene of the crash at the intersection of S. Ann Street and Juniata Street/

The suspect vehicle was located a few moments later on the 200 block of Stevens Avenue. Three occupants of the vehicle, a 2015 Jeep Cherokee, were detained. A check of the vehicle registration showed that the SUV had been reported stolen to Manheim Twp. Police.

The victims of the hit & run at Ann Street and Juniata Street remained on scene and were assisted by additional responding officers.

The occupants of the stolen Jeep, 2 adult males and 1 juvenile female, were transported to the station where they were interviewed. As a result of the investigation, a Criminal Complaint was filed against the driver of the stolen vehicle, identified as Joshua Morales. The other passengers of the stolen vehicle were released without charges.

Morales was charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Accidents Involving Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property, Possession Small Amount Marijuana, Drivers Required to be Licensed and Stop Signs and Yield Signs. Following arraignment Morales was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail.