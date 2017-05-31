× Lititz man crashes into police cruiser, building while trying to flee from police in Lancaster city

LANCASTER, Pa.–A Lititz man is facing charges after he crashed into a police cruiser while trying to flee from a traffic stop in Lancaster city on Saturday, according to police reports.

Wayne E. Jones, 23, is charged with DUI, fleeing and eluding police, firearms not to be carried without a license, persons not to possess firearms, receiving stolen property and accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property.

Police attempted to stop Jones in the area of North Marshall Avenue near the railroad underpass around 3 a.m. Saturday after getting reports of a reckless driver.

Jones initially stopped for police, but drove off as an officer approached his vehicle on foot, according to police reports. After nearly crashing into a parked vehicle, Jones stopped briefly but took off again as officers approached his vehicle. Police say Jones put his vehicle into reverse and collided with a police cruiser. He drove off and then crashed into the corner of a building along Hand Avenue. Jones was taken into custody following a brief foot chase.

Police found a gun on the floor of Jones’ vehicle, which had been reported stolen to the Susquehanna Regional Police Department in April 2016.

Jones was taken to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released. He was arraigned and taken to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $25,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 13.