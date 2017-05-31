× Man arrested after threatening step-daughter with gun at Carlisle Regional Medical Center during dispute

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police arrested a man after he threatened his step-daughter with a gun at her place of employment.

Tony Hughes, 51, or Arendtsville is facing two counts of terroristic threats, one count of stalking, one count of harassment and one count of disorderly conduct for his actions.

On Tuesday, May 30 at approximately 4 p.m., police responded to the Carlisle Regional Medical Center in the 300 block of Alexander Spring Road for a reported disturbance.

Hughes had gone to the Carlisle Regional Medical Center where his step-daughter works to confront her about being in a relationship with a co-worker. Hughes did not approve of the relationship.

Upon arrival, Hughes met with his step-daughter at the Emergency Room of the facility and asked her to get the co-worker she was accused of having a relationship with.

When she refused, Hughes threatened her with a gun, indicating that he would shoot her in front of the hospital if she did not comply.

Hughes’ step-daughter retreated into the hospital, and alerted supervisors.

Multiple State Trooper responded to the scene to locate Hughes, but could not. The hospital was placed on lockdown for an hour and a half.

State Police responded to Hughes’ home address and located him at his residence. He was taken into custody, and given $250,000 straight bail.

Hughes is currently in Cumberland County Prison.