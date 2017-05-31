× One dead after single vehicle crash in Lancaster County on Friday night

SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– One man is dead after a single vehicle crash on Friday night.

John Long Jr., 22, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries.

On May 26 at 10:45 p.m., Long Jr.’s vehicle was traveling on Mine Road around a left curve at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle lost control while negotiating the curve and drifted to the north side of the roadway.

Initially, Long Jr.’s vehicle struck a stone wall with the passenger side before striking a separate stone wall head on, causing the vehicle to roll.

The vehicle came to its final resting place on its roof in a field on the south side of the road.

Long Jr. was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.