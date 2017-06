× Police incident closes Route 441 in Columbia Borough

COLUMBIA, Pa. — Police respond to a reported shooting in the area of Route 441 and Route 30 just after 6 p.m. One person was reportedly transported to the hospital. A portion of Route 441 was closed to traffic for about an hour.

Few details of the incident have been released. Unconfirmed reports are that it began with car chase that orignated in York County.

The investigation continues.