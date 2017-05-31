Police searching for driver in hit-and-run crash in Hummelstown

HUMMELSTOWN, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Police are looking for the driver of a hit-and-run crash in Dauphin County. It happened just before 11:15 a.m. Wednesday along Alison Drive near Walton Avenue in Hummelstown.

Police say a gray mid-size sedan struck a parked vehicle and fled the scene. As a result of the crash, the striking vehicle lost its front bumper. The driver returned to the scene briefly to recover his bumper and then fled the area again, police said.

The driver is described as a white male and approximately 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing dark shorts and a bright green t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Justin Hess at 717-566-2555.