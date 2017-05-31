× Police seeking information into identity of burglary suspect in Lancaster

LANCASTER, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking information that will lead to the identity of a suspect in a burglary.

On May 20, police responded to the 300 block of E. Walnut St. for a reported burglary that had occurred overnight between 3 and 9 a.m.

At the time, the property in question was under renovation and the owner found that the door had been left ajar.

It appeared that the suspect had taken tools from inside of the building.

Police reviewed private video surveillance that captured an image of the suspect.

The suspect is a white male believed to be in his 20’s with short hair. He was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, white shoes, gold necklace and jeans. The suspect carried a backpack that was gray and black with a bright yellow handle and zipper.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Off. Kanuck at 717-735-3300 ext. 3162 kanuckd@lancasterpolice.com or submit an anonymous tip through this Crime Watch page