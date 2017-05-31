× Sobriety Checkpoint in York ends in multiple arrests, including an attempted escape from police

YORK TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A sobriety checkpoint ended with multiple arrests, including one who attempted to flee from police at the checkpoint.

On May 26, Pennsylvania State Police conducted a sobriety checkpoint on the Interstate 83 business loop.

Obviously, the goal of the checkpoint is to deter drivers who are drinking or using drugs from driving and putting other motorists at risk.

As a result of the checkpoint, 15 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.

5 people were cited for driving with a suspended license and 10 citations were filed for people not wearing seat belts.

One person was arrested for illegally possessing a handgun and 5 people were arrested for possessing drugs.

However, one individual is now facing multiple charges after attempting to escape from police at the checkpoint.

At one point, officers asked the individual to exit the vehicle, and the individual accelerated and dragged a State Trooper a short distance down the road, causing minor injuries.

Police pursued the vehicles, which entered York City at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control and crashed at which time he attempted to run away, only to be apprehended by police. At the time, the driver had a 15-year-old passenger in the vehicle.

Once in custody, the driver was arrested for DUI, Possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing and attempting to elude police and aggravated assault on law enforcement officers amongst other violations.