Woman charged with attempted homicide in shooting of 17-year-old in Swatara Township

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, YORK, Pa.–A Dauphin County woman was arrested in connection with the shooting of a 17-year-old in Swatara Township on Tuesday night.

Damaris Vidot, 30, is charged with criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault. She was arraigned and taken to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Highland Street for a report of shots fired during a domestic dispute. Police say the 17-year-old male was shot outside the residence. He was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Vidot was arrested at the scene.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 12.