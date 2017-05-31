× York teen tries to flee DUI checkpoint, crashes into building

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A teen is facing multiple charges after a Pennsylvania State Police trooper was dragged while the teen tried to flee from a DUI checkpoint along the I-83 business loop in York County on Saturday.

Louis Junior Acosta, 19, of York is charged with aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude police, DUI, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, corruption of minors, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and numerous traffic violations.

The ordeal unfolded as troopers were conducting a DUI Checkpoint along the I-83 Business Loop in Spring Garden Township around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities ordered Acosta out of his vehicle after a Trooper smelled marijuana and spotted a small baggie of marijuana, according to the criminal complaint. . Acosta sped off as a trooper tried to open his driver’s side door –dragging the trooper to the ground, according to court documents. The trooper suffered injuries to her hand and knee, according to court documents.

A high-speed chase ensued and at one point, troopers clocked Acosta driving 110 miles per hour in a posted 35 mile per hour speed zone, according to the criminal complaint.

The chase ended when Acosta crashed into building along the 200 block of South George Street. He was arrested following a brief foot chase. Troopers located a 15-year-old boy in the passenger seat of Acosta’s vehicle. The teen told police he wanted out of the car during the chase and was afraid of how fast they were going.

When authorities asked Acosta why he fled, Acosta admitted to smoking several blunts and was afraid of being arrested since his operating privilege was suspended, court documents state.

Acosta also admitted the vehicle he was driving belonged to his sister and he did not have permission to drive it, according to the criminal complaint.

Acosta was arrested and taken to York County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8.