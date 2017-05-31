× York Township man charged after he grabbed a 17-year-old by the throat Friday

YORK TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — A York Township man is facing charges after he allegedly grabbed a 17 year-old girl by the hair and strangled her in his home on Friday evening.

According to a criminal complaint and affidavit, on May 26, York Township police responded to a domestic call on the 2800 block of Deer Chase Lane in York Township around 9:40 p.m. When police arrived on scene, a woman and a 17-year-old said Jeffrey Ragland, 45 of York Township was drunk inside and had grabbed the girl by the throat.

Ragland accused the girl of “sniffing” in his direction and started calling her names. He continued his tirade by breaking a wooden chair and then threatened to hit the other woman with the broken leg. It was then that the 17 year-old got in the middle and was grabbed by the neck.

He released the girl and told her and the woman to get out.

When police arrived, Ragland was no where to be found but a broken chair was in the recycling bin along with a partially finished glass of wine.

Ragland is charged with strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, and simple assault.

He was arrested and has since posted bail.