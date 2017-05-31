× You likely won’t get your money back if you fall victim to this scam

Chambersburg, PA — If someone gains access to your bank account, it can be devastating.

Especially when you have the proof that someone else used your money.

FOX43 Finds Out when it’s your responsibility to pay that money back and when it’s not.

“I’m too gullible and trustworthy,” said Randi Woodbury of Chambersburg, Franklin County.

She didn’t want to show her face on camera, but does want people to look out for scammers.

She says she started chatting with a guy on a dating website who said he could help her make some extra cash.

Woodbury says that’s when she gave the guy, who called himself Jay, her account information for Patriot Federal Credit Union.

“Then one Friday, I was sitting at work and all of a sudden my bank account slowly went down into the negatives.”

Her bank statement tells the story too.

On December 9th someone started making withdrawals more than $1,000 at a time.

Totaling more than $6,500 leaving Woodbury with a negative balance and her owing the credit union $3.992.51.

Woodbury called police and then let her credit union know what happened.

She kind of figured she wouldn’t see that money again.

“Since it’s your name, your account and your funds, you’re responsible for this money,” said Woodbury.

FOX43 Finds Out checked with Patriot Federal Credit Union to see if Woodbury’s fraud case would be covered.

Under the disclosure section of the credit union’s website, it reads: “If you permit someone else to use an EFT service, your card or your access code, you are responsible for any transactions they authorize or conduct on any of your accounts”

EFT stands for electronic fund transfer is also known as your online banking account.

Even though Woodbury claims she was scammed, because she was the one who handed over the info, she needs to pay all the money back.

“Money comes and goes, but that’s $6,000 you’re out of,” said Woodbury.

Now there are cases when banking fraud may be covered and a lot of that depends when you notify your financial institution.

Let’s say you do not authorize someone to use your account and they steal your information to gain access.

With Patriot Federal Credit Union, you’re only liable for $50, as long as you let the credit union know with in two days.

If you wait longer than that, you may be responsible for up to $500.

This is pretty much in line with the Federal Trade Commission’s recommendations and it’s the same for any type of bank or credit card fraud too.

Again, if you’re the one who gives someone your information and that person takes your money, you’re not covered and you’re not getting that cash back.

However, most banks and credit unions will deal with these fraud issues on a case by case basis.

Regardless make sure you do contact police and file a complaint.

It can be disappointing, because you may legitimately be tricked into giving your account information and still be responsible.

that’s why it’s so important to know what scammers are looking for.

Here’s a list of some popular scams right now.