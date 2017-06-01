× District Championship Softball and Baseball Finals

FOX43 – PIAA District III hosted baseball and softball championships Thursday. Two teams were looking to claim double gold: Cedar Cliff and Kennard-Dale.

The Colts baseball team came through early in the day against Daniel Boone, while the softball team used power to overcome an early deficit.

The Rams of Kennard-Dale played a thriller on the softball diamond, which came down to a suicide squeeze. As for baseball, East Pennsboro was clutch as the Panthers scored five runs with two outs. Talk about ice in the veins!

Dallastown dominated in the AAAAAA baseball championship game, and Chambersburg did the same on the softball field.

