× Lancaster man clocked at 119 mph trying to flee from police

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A Lancaster man is behind bars after police say he fled from them after blowing through a speed zone checkpoint going 119 miles per hour.

Justin R. Weller, 22, is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, accidents involving damage or attended vehicle/property and numerous traffic violations. He was arraigned and taken to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.

East Lampeter Township police clocked Weller going 119 mph in a 55 mph speed zone along Route 30 east near Route 340 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers attempted to stop Weller–but he sped off and was witnessed weaving in and out of traffic at high speeds. Police terminated the the pursuit near the New Holland Pike exit after losing sight of Weller’s vehicle.

A short time later, officers spotted several vehicles stopped on Route 30 west who had been hit by the fleeing vehicle. Investigators soon found Weller’s vehicle abandoned further up the road on the ramp from Route 30 west to Route 222 north.

Manheim Township police arrested Weller a short time later. Weller later admitted that he was the driver of the fleeing car and had hit the vehicles, according to court documents.

Police later discovered Weller’s driver license is currently suspended.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 9.