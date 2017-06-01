× Man charged with theft after being caught on video taking package from home

LANCASTER, PA — A Lancaster man was charged with theft after police captured him on surveillance video taking a package from the front of a home.

Jose Colon-Rodriguez, 54, of the 100 block of Church Street, was stopped by police a short distance from the home he allegedly stole the package from, on the 200 block of East Walnut Street. He was carrying the stolen package, along with items that may have come from other package thefts. He was also found to be in possession of heroin.

Colon-Rodriguez was charged with theft by unlawful taking and possession of heroin. He was arraigned and sent to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

According to the arrest report, Lancaster police had the package under video surveillance. They are investigating to see whether Colon-Rodriguez is the man captured on video of a package theft that occurred on West James Street on May 26. Police released that video Wednesday in an effort to get public help in identifying the suspect.

Police ask that anyone who had a package stolen from their home to report it by calling 717-664-1180.