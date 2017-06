× One dead after single vehicle crash in Dauphin County

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– One person is dead after an early Thursday morning crash.

The crash occurred sometime before 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 83 Southbound near Derry Street.

It was a single-vehicle crash and had roads closed for a few hours this morning.

As of 5 a.m., the scene had been cleared.