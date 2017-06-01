× One man taken to hospital after apparent self-inflicted injury suffered during police chase

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– One man is injured after he led police on a car chase that began in York County and ended in Lancaster County.

The chase occurred Wednesday evening in the area of Route 441 before ending in the Columbia area.

Authorities say crews took the driver to the hospital with an injury that appeared to be self-inflicted.

However, no officers fired shots during the incident.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.