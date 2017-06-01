Other than a stray shower or thunderstorm, Friday will be another outstanding day!

MORE SUNSHINE TO END THE WEEK

It’s an outstanding evening with pleasant conditions. Mostly clear skies with temperatures falling from the 70s into the 60s. The breeze dies down later tonight once the sun sets. Overnight lows drop to the lower and middle 50s. Expect

another sunny start to the day. By afternoon, clouds bubble up and a stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out but much of the area remains dry. Highs climb to the middle and upper 70s. Into the overnight period, an upper level disturbance races through with a threat for a few showers and perhaps a rumble too. Any leftover showers in the morning should be well south of the area.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

There is a light chance for a shower south along the Maryland-Pennsylvania line but most will begin the day dry. Plenty of sunshine to enjoy the outdoors. Reading top out later in the middle 70s. Second half of the weekend, we’ll have to keep a watchful eye to the sky for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Depending on the track of the low, some of the storms may be strong to severe. We’ll keep you posted the next couple of days. Highs are warmer in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

BRIEF COOL DOWN

Showers and thunderstorms are possible once again. Temperatures climb to the middle 70s. The next system is over us by Tuesday cooling temperatures into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Clouds and a few showers are possible too. Skies brighten and drier conditions return for Wednesday and Thursday with readings slowly warming into the lower and middle 70s.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather team!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist