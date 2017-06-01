× Pizza delivery man robbed in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, PA. — A pizza delivery man was attacked and robbed while making a delivery in Harrisburg. It happened around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was making a delivery for Pizza Boli in the 1700 block of Regina St. He told police when he arrived at the address, a man was standing on the porch. Another man came out of the house and started speaking with the delivery man. While he was talking, the first man struck the victim’s head, knocking him to the ground. The attackers took the delivery man’s property and drove off in his 2004 Honda. Police searched the area but did not find the suspects.

The suspects are described only as a tall black male (Suspect #1) and a shorter black male (Suspect #2).

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call Detective Silvio at (717) 255-6516 or email CSilvio@cityofhbg.com or Corporal D. Henry at (717) 255-3130 or email DHenry@cityofhbg.com.

You may also submit a tip through Crime Watch, https://dauphin.crimewatchpa.com/hbgpd/node/40899/edit. These tips will remain confidential.