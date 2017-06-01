Plenty of sunshine and a bit of a breeze on Thursday

PLENTY OF SUN: Plenty of sunshine is expected for the Lower Susquehanna Valley again on Thursday. The day starts with perhaps a few clouds and noticeably lower humidity levels. Temperatures begin in the middle to upper 50s. It’s a quiet and cooler afternoon, but not by much. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. There’s a nice breeze too. Skies become partly cloudy through the night. Readings fall into the upper 40s to middle 50s. Friday is dry to start, but clouds pop up during the afternoon. A couple afternoon showers or thunderstorms are possible. However, there will be plenty of dry time. Expect temperatures to warm, and the humidity to be higher. Highs are in the middle 70s to near the 80 degrees.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend appears 50/50 at this point in time. Saturday features plenty of sunshine for the area. Highs are in the middle to upper 70s. Shower and thunderstorm chances are back for Sunday. It’s a bit more humid too. Temperatures are expected to reach the middle to upper 70s again.

UNSETTLED NEXT WEEK: There’s still the chance for showers on Monday. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 70s. The unsettled conditions are expected to last into Tuesday, with plenty of showers likely. Readings are in the middle to upper 60s. Wednesday is the day the region dries out, and sunshine returns. Highs reach the lower to middle 70s.

Have a great Thursday!