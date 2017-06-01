Police: Dozens of lawn decorations stolen in Springettsbury Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Springettsbury Township Police say four different homes in York County have been hit by lawn ornament thieves. Dozens of ornaments were taken during overnight hours, over the past two weeks. Police say they're now looking for whomever has been stealing the decorations from front yards.

"I know people like to have nice things in their yard, but if it's anything of sentimental value or high dollar ornament, it is probably best to keep that in your backyard, not so much on display," said Sergeant Brian Wilbur, Springettsbury Township Police.

Police in Springettsbury Township say lawn decorations go missing each Spring and remind people to report any suspicious activity to authorities.