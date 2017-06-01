Prosecutors seeking jail time for former Penn State president Graham Spanier

HARRISBURG — Prosecutors are seeking jail time for former Penn State University president Graham Spanier, who was convicted in March of hushing up suspected child sex abuse by ex-assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky in 2001.

In court documents unsealed Thursday, prosecutors say state sentencing guidelines indicate that Spanier should receive up to a year in jail for child endangerment. But Spanier’s defense attorney is asking for probation, saying the 68-year-old is suffering from prostate cancer and heart problems, and that he has already paid dearly for his involvement in the Sandusky scandal

The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office did not have sentencing recommendations for former athletic director Tim Curley and former vice-president Gary Schultz, but prosecutors say Curley’s forgetfulness during his testimony wasn’t credible, and they criticized Schultz for refusing to acknowledge the sexual nature of the 2001 complaint about Sandusky.

Spanier, Curley and Schultz are all scheduled to be sentenced Friday at the Dauphin County Courthouse.