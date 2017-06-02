× 2 arrested in Mifflin County after police discover meth lab

LEWISTOWN, MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa.–Two people were busted in Mifflin County for manufacturing methamphetamine after a 17-year-old girl was hospitalized after falling ill at their Lewistown home earlier this week.

James Booney, 32, and Heather McCoy, 28, both of Lewistown, are each charged with manufacturing, delivering, or possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy and manufacturing of methamphetamine. Booney is also charged with deposits, stores, disposes of chemical waste. Both were arraigned May 31 and taken to Mifflin County Prison in lieu of $100,000 each.

Police began investigating the pair after a 17 year-old girl was admitted to Lewistown Hospital on Sunday for possible exposure to chemicals, after feeling lightheaded and nauseous following a visit to the home, according to the criminal complaint.

At the hospital, the teen informed police that she had been at their residence located along the 500 block of Carbon Alley to receive a tattoo, and had witnessed the McCoy and Booney snorting methamphetamine, according to court documents. She told police the pair were cooking it as well. The teen described several items in the home such as batteries and chemicals, as well as a strong odor of ammonia that are consistent with the production of meth, according to the criminal complaint. The teen said she was also offered the drugs, but declined. The teen told investigators that Booney threatened to harm her if she told anyone, according to court documents.

At one point, the teen told police that she, Booney, McCoy, and an unknown man walked to a store in Lewistown, where Booney disposed of a cup full of lithium batteries in a nearby trash can. The 17 year-old was then asked to purchase Sudafed for them, but she could not, due to her age, according to the criminal complaint.

Police searched the home and seized numerous items used to manufacture methamphetamine, including a bottle of drain cleaner, an empty box of cold compresses (aluminium nitrate) and an empty package of lithium batteries. While authorities searched the home, they came across a Gatorade bottle, wrapped in a sock and hidden in a large box that was emanating a strong odor. Everyone was removed from the home, including 4 young children and a caseworker from Children and Youth Services.

The Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Lab Response Team responded and discovered that the Gatorade bottle was being used as a vessel to create methamphetamine, and three more bottles– which were found in the trash– were made into acid generators, according to court documents. Investigators also recovered a cup containing batteries that were disposed of in the trash can at a nearby store.

Both Booney and McCoy were arrested and taken to Mifflin County Prison. Upon being searched at the prison, McCoy was also found to have items hidden on her person that had traces of white powder on them that tested positive for meth. B

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for the pair on June 7.