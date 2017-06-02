× Harley-Davidson recalls 57,000 motorcycles due to oil clamp problem

Harley-Davidson is recalling more than 50,000 motorcycles due to an improperly installed clamp on the oil cooling system, the company announced today.

The recall affects certain 2017 Electra Glide, Road Glide, Road King and Street Glide motorcycles that were built in the U.S. between July 2, 2016 and May 9, 2017.

The improperly installed clamp could cause the oil line to become detached, resulting in a sudden loss of engine oil. If the condition goes undetected, it could lead to oil on the rear tire, which could lead to a loss of vehicle control.

Based on that determination, Harley-Davidson is voluntarily recalling approximately 57,138 motorcycles shipped worldwide.

Owners who believe they are affected by the recall should contact their Harley-Davidson dealer.