Breezy again Friday with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible

BREEZY, T-STORM: Skies are clear and the winds have eased for now, but the breezes pick up again through the morning. It’s a dry start to Friday with plentiful sun, but clouds bubble up into the afternoon. A couple afternoon showers or a thunderstorm is possible. However, there will be plenty of dry time. There’s a gusty northwest wind too. Highs are in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. Conditions looks drier for Friday evening plans. Skies clear a bit initially, but there is a small chance for a shower later during the night toward daybreak. Expect lows to fall into the middle to upper 50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend appears 50/50 at this point in time. Saturday features plenty of sunshine for the area, and still a bit of a breeze. Highs are in the middle to upper 70s. Shower and thunderstorm chances are back for Sunday afternoon. They should be isolated in nature. It’s a bit more humid too. Temperatures are expected to reach the middle 70s to near 80 degrees.

UNSETTLED NEXT WEEK: There’s still the chance for showers and a few rumbles on Monday. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 70s. The unsettled conditions are expected to last into Tuesday, with plenty of showers likely. Readings are in the middle to upper 60s. Wednesday is the day the region dries out, and sunshine returns. Highs reach the lower to middle 70s. Thursday looks quiet for now, with readings in the 70s again.

Have a great weekend!