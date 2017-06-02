Buildings light up green in solidarity with Paris climate accord

Buildings in the US and in other countries lit up bright green Thursday night in support of the Paris climate accord.

This comes on the heels of President Trump announcing that he was withdrawing the US from the Paris Agreement, but this didn’t stop some US governors and mayors from taking a stand.

The buildings, which are typically lit up at night, glowed green for the evening.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo directed that both the One World Trade Center and the Kosciuszko Bridge to be lit green in solidarity.

“The White House’s reckless decision to withdraw from the Paris Accord has devastating repercussions not only for the United States, but for our planet,” Governor Cuomo said in a press release. “This administration is abdicating its leadership and taking a backseat to other countries in the global fight against climate change.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh also showed support by lighting up their city halls.

“City Hall shines green tonight because New York City will honor the goals of the #ParisAgreement”

In Washington, just steps away from the White House, the Wilson Building was also lit up green. Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted that it was “in honor of DC’s continued commitment” to the Paris Agreement.

The show of solidarity extended beyond the US, with Mexico City and Montreal, Canada and others also joining in.