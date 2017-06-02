Celebrate National Doughnut Day with these deals in the Central PA area

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– Today is all about the iconic treat, the doughnut!

Whether you like to enjoy your doughnut frosted, powdered or glazed, many enjoy this doughy snack.

It is believed that doughnuts have been tantalizing American taste buds since Dutch settlers brought them across the sea in the early 19th century.

Some of the earliest recipes featured nuts crammed into the center of the dough.

In present day, doughnuts have become a snacking staple and have brought in billions in sugary sales.

There are a number of different locations celebrating the day with deals in the Central Pennsylvania area.

Tom & Chee: The chain will be offering free grilled cheese donuts and $2 fancy grilled cheese with any sandwich purchase. Tom & Chee will donate 10 percent of its sales from the day to the Salvation Army.

Maple Donuts: The chain is giving away free doughnuts.

Duck Donuts: This chain is giving away a free doughnut to every customer on National Doughnut Day with any purchase. Also, receipts printed that day will include “a buy one get a 1/2 dozen free” offer. For locations, you can check out Duck Donut’s website.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Get a free doughnut with the purchase of any beverage.

Enjoy National Doughnut Day!