Children’s robes recalled due to burn injury risk

Kreative Kids is recalling about 7,600 children’s robes due to a failure to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. The recall includes eight styles of children’s 100-percent polyester, hooded robes. The robes were sold in sizes 4-6 and 7-9 in the following styles: purple elephant, lion, pink bear, lady bug, blue puppy, duck, monkey, and princess cat. A label sewn in the robes has item number 2013NW081 and “Kreative Kids” printed on it. The robes also have a hood, long-sleeves, a belt, cinched back and two front pockets.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children and contact Kreative Kids for a full refund.

The robes are sold online at Amazon.com and at gift and specialty stores in California, Iowa, New York, Ohio and Texas from September 2013 through April 2017 for between $15 and $17.

They are manufactured in China.