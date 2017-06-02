× Crews search for missing 8-year-old boy in Susquehanna River

REED TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Search and rescue crews are looking for an 8-year-old boy who went missing along the Susquehanna River in northern Dauphin County on Friday afternoon.

It happened just after 2:15 p.m. in the area of the Clarks Ferry Bridge.

Numerous rescue boats are in the water searching for the boy and a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter is assisting in the search.

No other information was immediately available.